Landore Resources Announces Successful AGM Results

An update from Landore Resources ( (GB:LND) ) is now available.

Landore Resources Limited, a company listed on the AIM market, announced that all proposed resolutions were passed at their Annual General Meeting held on 5 August 2025. This successful meeting outcome indicates strong shareholder support and may positively impact the company’s future strategic decisions and market confidence.

More about Landore Resources

Average Trading Volume: 663,745

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £9.72M

