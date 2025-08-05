Landore Resources Announces Successful AGM Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
An update from Landore Resources ( (GB:LND) ) is now available.
Landore Resources Limited, a company listed on the AIM market, announced that all proposed resolutions were passed at their Annual General Meeting held on 5 August 2025. This successful meeting outcome indicates strong shareholder support and may positively impact the company’s future strategic decisions and market confidence.
More about Landore Resources
Average Trading Volume: 663,745
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: £9.72M
