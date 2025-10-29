Landmark Bancorp Announces Strong Q3 Earnings Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Landmark Bancorp ( (LARK) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 29, 2025, Landmark Bancorp announced its third quarter earnings, reporting a diluted earnings per share of $0.85, an increase from previous quarters. The company declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per share and a 5% stock dividend, reflecting its strong financial performance. Landmark’s net earnings for the quarter were $4.9 million, driven by growth in net interest income and non-interest income, alongside improved credit quality and efficiency. The company’s strategic focus on loan growth and deposit expansion has strengthened its market position, benefiting stakeholders with increased profitability and shareholder returns.

Spark’s Take on LARK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, LARK is a Neutral.

Landmark Bancorp’s overall stock score reflects its solid financial performance and optimistic earnings call sentiment. The low P/E ratio and attractive dividend yield enhance its valuation appeal. However, technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, and concerns about cash flow generation and increased nonperforming loans temper the overall outlook.

More about Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing banking services. The company is known for its range of financial products, including loans and deposit services, and is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker LARK.

Average Trading Volume: 7,205

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $148.6M

