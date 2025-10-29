Landis+Gyr Reports Strategic Shift and Financial Results

Landis+Gyr Group AG ( (LGYRF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Landis+Gyr Group AG presented to its investors.

Landis+Gyr Group AG is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions, focusing on Grid Edge Intelligence, with operations primarily in the Americas and Asia Pacific regions. The company is undergoing a strategic transformation, highlighted by the divestment of its EMEA business for USD 215 million, which is expected to enhance its EBITDA and cash generation. This move aligns with its focus on Grid Edge Intelligence, supported by trends in electrification and grid modernization.

In the first half of FY 2025, Landis+Gyr reported a net revenue of USD 535.9 million, a 16.2% decrease from the previous year. The company’s adjusted EBITDA was USD 69.2 million, reflecting a margin of 12.9%. Despite a net loss of USD 189.4 million due to discontinued operations, the company saw a significant increase in its committed backlog by 30.5%, reaching USD 3,980 million.

Key financial metrics include a net income of USD 11.8 million from continuing operations, with earnings per share from continuing operations at USD 0.41. The company’s cash flow from operating activities was USD 23.1 million, and it maintained a net debt position of USD 209.3 million. The strategic divestment of the EMEA business is expected to sharpen the company’s focus and improve financial performance.

Looking ahead, Landis+Gyr anticipates a back-end-loaded fiscal year with net revenue growth between 5% and 8% for FY 2025. The company has adjusted its guidance for the adjusted EBITDA margin to between 13.0% and 14.5%. Management remains optimistic about the company’s long-term growth prospects, driven by its strategic focus and strong market trends.

