Lake Resources N.L. Engages Salaris Fleet for Investor Relations Services

An announcement from Lake Resources N.L. ( (AU:LKE) ) is now available.

Lake Resources N.L. has entered into a consultancy agreement with Salaris Fleet Pty Ltd, a related party to a company director, to provide ongoing investor relations services. This agreement, effective from November 1, 2025, outlines a monthly fee and termination terms, potentially impacting the company’s stakeholder communication and investor engagement strategy.

More about Lake Resources N.L.

Lake Resources N.L. is a responsible lithium developer that employs state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology to produce sustainable, high-purity lithium. Their flagship project, the Kachi Project, is located in the Lithium Triangle in Argentina, focusing on delivering high-purity battery materials with a low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.

Average Trading Volume: 10,246,107

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$75.75M

