Laird Superfood Reports 10% Sales Growth in Q3 2025

Laird Superfood, Inc. ( (LSF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Laird Superfood, Inc. presented to its investors.
Laird Superfood, Inc. is a company that creates plant-based superfood products, focusing on clean, delicious, and functional offerings within the food and beverage industry, co-founded by big-wave surfer Laird Hamilton.
In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Laird Superfood announced a 10% increase in net sales, reaching $12.9 million, despite facing challenges in retail order timing and e-commerce trends. The company also reported a positive cash flow of $1.1 million, highlighting its efforts to expand distribution and improve operational efficiency.
Key financial metrics from the report include a gross margin of 36.5%, down from 43% in the prior year, primarily due to increased commodity costs and the absence of a previous supplier settlement benefit. The net loss for the quarter was $1.0 million, attributed to impairment charges and higher marketing costs, despite a 39% increase in wholesale sales. E-commerce sales saw an 11% decline, although growth was noted on Amazon.com.
Looking ahead, Laird Superfood management expects a 15% growth in net sales for the full year 2025, with gross margins anticipated to remain in the upper 30% range. The company aims to achieve breakeven adjusted EBITDA while continuing to manage cost pressures and capitalize on underlying demand trends.