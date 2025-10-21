Lai Sun Garment Reports Financial Losses for Subsidiaries in 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lai Sun Garment (International) ( (HK:0191) ) has provided an update.

Lai Sun Garment (International) Limited announced the final results for its subsidiaries, eSun Holdings Limited and Lai Fung Holdings Limited, for the year ended 31 July 2025. Both subsidiaries reported no dividends declared for the financial year, with eSun recording a consolidated turnover of approximately HK$779,608,000 and a loss of HK$12,800,000, while Lai Fung reported a turnover of approximately HK$1,291,326,000 and a loss of HK$419,422,000. These results highlight significant financial challenges faced by the subsidiaries, impacting the company’s overall financial health and potentially affecting investor confidence.

Lai Sun Garment (International) Limited operates in the garment industry and is involved in property development and investment through its subsidiaries. Its primary focus is on the Asian market, particularly in Hong Kong, where its subsidiaries eSun Holdings Limited and Lai Fung Holdings Limited are listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

