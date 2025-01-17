Lai Sun Garment Announces Change in Share Registrar

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

Lai Sun Garment (International) ( (HK:0191) ) has shared an update.

Lai Sun Garment (International) Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under stock code 191, has announced a change in its share registrar and transfer office. The company will transition its services to Tricor Investor Services Limited starting on January 28, 2025. This change is expected to streamline the processing of share transfers and collection of share certificates, potentially impacting stakeholders who need to adjust to the new office location and processes.

More about Lai Sun Garment (International)

Average Trading Volume: 285

For a thorough assessment of 0191 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.