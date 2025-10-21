Lai Fung Holdings Reports Increased Loss Amidst Property Sales Decline

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lai Fung Holdings ( (HK:1125) ) has provided an announcement.

Lai Fung Holdings reported a significant increase in net loss for the year ended 31 July 2025, attributed to reduced property sales and fair value losses on investment properties. Despite a resilient rental portfolio and effective cost control measures, the company’s adjusted EBITDA decreased significantly, and total borrowings increased. The company is in discussions to dispose of assets worth HK$2,000 million over the next two years, aiming to manage its financial obligations and improve liquidity.

Lai Fung Holdings Limited operates in the real estate industry, focusing on investment properties, property development, and hotel operations. The company is involved in the development and management of residential, commercial, and hospitality properties, primarily in Hong Kong and Mainland China.

Average Trading Volume: 45,835

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$321.1M

