Lai Fung Holdings Continues Efforts to Restore Public Float

Lai Fung Holdings ( (HK:1125) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Lai Fung Holdings Limited has been actively working to restore its public float since the resumption of trading in its shares on the Stock Exchange in November 2022. The company is in discussions with its core connected persons to potentially sell down some of their holdings to achieve this goal. No binding agreements have been made yet, and the company will continue to update shareholders quarterly on the progress. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution, as trading may be suspended if market conditions become disorderly.

Average Trading Volume: 55,458

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$321.1M

