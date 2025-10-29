Lahontan Gold Corp. Launches $2 Million Private Placement for Exploration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Lahontan Gold Corp. ( (TSE:LG) ).

Lahontan Gold Corp. announced a non-brokered private placement financing to raise up to $2 million through the issuance of units comprising common shares and purchase warrants. The proceeds will be used for general working capital and exploration at the Santa Fe Mine and West Santa Fe Projects, potentially impacting the company’s operational capabilities and market positioning.

More about Lahontan Gold Corp.

Lahontan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mine development and mineral exploration company focusing on gold and silver properties in Nevada’s Walker Lane. Its flagship property, the Santa Fe Mine, has a significant history of gold and silver production and is being advanced towards further development.

Average Trading Volume: 1,889,541

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$52.87M

For an in-depth examination of LG stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue