Lahontan Gold Corp. Advances Santa Fe Mine Project with BLM Progress

Lahontan Gold Corp. announced progress on its Exploration Plan of Operations for the Santa Fe Mine project, with expectations for formal approval by late 2025. The company can continue exploration drilling under a Notice of Intent, aiming to unlock the project’s potential with up to 750 drill holes. The BLM has reviewed environmental baseline reports, and Lahontan anticipates a Finding of No Significant Impact, which would further advance the project towards mine development.

Lahontan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mine development and mineral exploration company with four gold and silver exploration properties in Nevada’s Walker Lane. Its flagship property, the Santa Fe Mine project, previously produced significant amounts of gold and silver and holds substantial indicated and inferred mineral resources. The company aims to advance the Santa Fe Mine towards production and update its economic assessments.

