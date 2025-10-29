Labcorp Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings Growth

Laboratory Corporation Of America ( (LH) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Laboratory Corporation Of America presented to its investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America (Labcorp) is a global leader in innovative and comprehensive laboratory services, providing diagnostic and drug development capabilities to healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies, and patients worldwide. The company is known for its extensive testing services and plays a significant role in advancing healthcare through its scientific and technological expertise.

Labcorp’s third-quarter 2025 earnings report showcases a strong financial performance with significant revenue growth and improved margins. The company reported a revenue of $3.56 billion, up from $3.28 billion in the same quarter of 2024, and a diluted EPS of $3.12 compared to $2.00 last year. The adjusted EPS also saw a notable increase from $3.50 to $4.18.

Key highlights from the report include strategic acquisitions and partnerships, particularly in high-growth areas like oncology and neurology. Labcorp has expanded its oncology and genetic testing portfolio and introduced new digital pathology capabilities. The company also announced agreements to acquire select assets from Empire City Laboratories and Laboratory Alliance of Central New York, further strengthening its position in the market.

Looking ahead, Labcorp has updated its full-year guidance, projecting revenue growth between 7.4% and 8.0%, with an adjusted EPS range of $16.15 to $16.50. The company remains optimistic about its future performance, focusing on delivering value to customers and shareholders through continued innovation and strategic growth initiatives.

