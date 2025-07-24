La SIA S.p.A. Reports Stable First Half of 2025 with Strong Backlog Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

La Sia S.P.A. ( (IT:LASIA) ) has shared an announcement.

La SIA S.p.A. reported a stable production value of €7 million for the first half of 2025, maintaining its financial health with a net financial position of €2.8 million. The company’s backlog remains strong at €35.2 million, with significant growth in the hard backlog component, indicating robust future project commitments. The integration into Mare Group is enhancing La SIA’s capacity to undertake larger projects, solidifying its position in the Italian engineering sector.

La SIA S.p.A., part of Mare Group, operates in the engineering and design sector, focusing on telecommunications, civil construction, mobility infrastructures, and energy systems. The company is a pioneer in the use of BIM methodology for safety, predictive maintenance, and heritage protection, and engages in architectural, structural, and plant design, as well as energy-related infrastructure management.

