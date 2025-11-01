La Française de l’Énergie Releases 2025 Annual Financial Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from La Francaise de l’Energie ( (FR:FDE) ).

La Française de l’Énergie has released its annual financial report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025, which is now available to the public and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers. This announcement underscores the company’s commitment to transparency and provides stakeholders with insights into its financial health and strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (FR:FDE) stock is a Hold with a EUR36.00 price target.

More about La Francaise de l’Energie

La Française de l’Énergie (FDE) is an independent multi-energy producer focused on achieving Net Zero. The company specializes in short circuits and the circular economy, leveraging its expertise in engineering, energy production, and CO2 storage to provide energy solutions that reduce carbon footprints and enhance ecosystem resilience.

Average Trading Volume: 10,112

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: €181.7M



