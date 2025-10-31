L3Harris Technologies Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

L3harris Technologies ( (LHX) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information L3harris Technologies presented to its investors.

L3Harris Technologies, a prominent player in the defense and aerospace sector, specializes in delivering cutting-edge communication, electronic, and space systems, with a focus on innovation and strategic growth.

In its latest earnings report, L3Harris Technologies announced a robust performance for the third quarter of 2025, marked by significant revenue growth and an upward revision of its annual guidance. The company highlighted its strong order intake and continued expansion in key strategic areas, underscoring its commitment to operational excellence and customer mission support.

The company reported a 7% increase in revenue to $5.7 billion, with organic growth reaching 10%. Operating margins improved to 11%, while adjusted segment operating margins rose to 15.9%. Earnings per share also saw a notable increase, with diluted EPS at $2.46 and non-GAAP diluted EPS at $2.70, reflecting a 10% year-over-year growth. Despite a decrease in cash flow due to customer payment delays, L3Harris remains confident in meeting its cash flow targets for the year.

Strategically, L3Harris is capitalizing on growing demand and a record pipeline, particularly in space and munitions sectors. The company secured a significant $2.2 billion contract for Korea Airborne Early Warning & Control, showcasing its ability to capture new opportunities both domestically and internationally.

Looking ahead, L3Harris is poised to achieve its 2026 financial framework, driven by sustained performance and strategic investments. The company remains focused on delivering long-term profitable growth, aligning with the evolving needs of the defense industry and its global customer base.

