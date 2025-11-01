L3Harris Technologies Reports Strong Earnings and Growth

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

L3Harris Technologies Reports Strong Earnings and Growth

L3Harris Technologies Reports Strong Earnings and Growth

L3harris Technologies ((LHX)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The recent earnings call for L3Harris Technologies presented a generally positive sentiment, marked by substantial revenue growth and increased guidance. The company showcased high demand, particularly in its Aerojet Rocketdyne segment and international markets. However, the optimism was slightly tempered by challenges such as the government shutdown and temporary payment delays, which introduced some uncertainty into the otherwise strong outlook.

Double-Digit Organic Growth

L3Harris Technologies reported impressive double-digit organic growth this quarter, achieving a revenue of $5.7 billion. This represents a robust 10% organic growth across all four segments, underscoring the company’s strong performance and market demand.

Increased 2025 Guidance

The company has raised its 2025 revenue guidance to $22 billion, indicating a full-year organic growth of 6%. Additionally, segment operating margin guidance has been increased to the high 15% range, reflecting confidence in sustained profitability.

High Book-to-Bill Ratio

With a book-to-bill ratio of 1.2 and $6.6 billion in orders, L3Harris demonstrated strong demand for its products and services. This ratio is a key indicator of the company’s ability to secure new business and maintain a healthy order backlog.

Strong Aerojet Rocketdyne Performance

Aerojet Rocketdyne, a significant segment for L3Harris, delivered its second consecutive quarter of double-digit growth and record revenue. The segment achieved a 15% organic growth rate, driven by increased production volumes and robust demand.

Notable International Contracts

L3Harris secured a significant $2.2 billion contract from South Korea for next-generation airborne early warning business jets. This contract reinforces the company’s position as a leading integrator of missionized business jets in the international market.

Government Shutdown Impact

The ongoing government shutdown has posed challenges for L3Harris, impacting the timing of awards and cash collections. This has created uncertainty in funding and delayed key decisions, affecting the company’s operations.

Temporary Delays in Customer Payments

The company reported a free cash flow of about $450 million, reflecting temporary delays in customer payments. Despite these delays, L3Harris remains confident in achieving its 2025 cash flow guidance.

Challenges in ISR Segment

The ISR segment, part of the IMS division, has faced historical challenges. However, L3Harris has made significant leadership changes to improve performance and address these issues.

Forward-Looking Guidance

During the third quarter 2025 earnings call, L3Harris Technologies provided updated guidance, emphasizing increased 2025 revenue expectations to $22 billion, with 6% organic growth. The Aerojet Rocketdyne business achieved a record financial backlog of $8.3 billion, driven by strong demand. The company is strategically positioned to lead in next-generation missile defense and space-based systems, aligning with U.S. defense priorities and international demand.

In summary, L3Harris Technologies’ earnings call reflected a strong performance with notable revenue growth and increased guidance. While challenges such as the government shutdown and payment delays were acknowledged, the company’s strategic positioning and robust demand, particularly in the Aerojet Rocketdyne segment, highlight its potential for continued growth and success in the coming years.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement