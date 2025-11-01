L3Harris Technologies Reports Strong Earnings and Growth

L3harris Technologies ((LHX)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

The recent earnings call for L3Harris Technologies presented a generally positive sentiment, marked by substantial revenue growth and increased guidance. The company showcased high demand, particularly in its Aerojet Rocketdyne segment and international markets. However, the optimism was slightly tempered by challenges such as the government shutdown and temporary payment delays, which introduced some uncertainty into the otherwise strong outlook.

Double-Digit Organic Growth

L3Harris Technologies reported impressive double-digit organic growth this quarter, achieving a revenue of $5.7 billion. This represents a robust 10% organic growth across all four segments, underscoring the company’s strong performance and market demand.

Increased 2025 Guidance

The company has raised its 2025 revenue guidance to $22 billion, indicating a full-year organic growth of 6%. Additionally, segment operating margin guidance has been increased to the high 15% range, reflecting confidence in sustained profitability.

High Book-to-Bill Ratio

With a book-to-bill ratio of 1.2 and $6.6 billion in orders, L3Harris demonstrated strong demand for its products and services. This ratio is a key indicator of the company’s ability to secure new business and maintain a healthy order backlog.

Strong Aerojet Rocketdyne Performance

Aerojet Rocketdyne, a significant segment for L3Harris, delivered its second consecutive quarter of double-digit growth and record revenue. The segment achieved a 15% organic growth rate, driven by increased production volumes and robust demand.

Notable International Contracts

L3Harris secured a significant $2.2 billion contract from South Korea for next-generation airborne early warning business jets. This contract reinforces the company’s position as a leading integrator of missionized business jets in the international market.

Government Shutdown Impact

The ongoing government shutdown has posed challenges for L3Harris, impacting the timing of awards and cash collections. This has created uncertainty in funding and delayed key decisions, affecting the company’s operations.

Temporary Delays in Customer Payments

The company reported a free cash flow of about $450 million, reflecting temporary delays in customer payments. Despite these delays, L3Harris remains confident in achieving its 2025 cash flow guidance.

Challenges in ISR Segment

The ISR segment, part of the IMS division, has faced historical challenges. However, L3Harris has made significant leadership changes to improve performance and address these issues.

Forward-Looking Guidance

During the third quarter 2025 earnings call, L3Harris Technologies provided updated guidance, emphasizing increased 2025 revenue expectations to $22 billion, with 6% organic growth. The Aerojet Rocketdyne business achieved a record financial backlog of $8.3 billion, driven by strong demand. The company is strategically positioned to lead in next-generation missile defense and space-based systems, aligning with U.S. defense priorities and international demand.

In summary, L3Harris Technologies’ earnings call reflected a strong performance with notable revenue growth and increased guidance. While challenges such as the government shutdown and payment delays were acknowledged, the company’s strategic positioning and robust demand, particularly in the Aerojet Rocketdyne segment, highlight its potential for continued growth and success in the coming years.

