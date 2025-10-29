L1 Long Short Fund Ltd. Reports October NTA Backing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from L1 Long Short Fund Ltd. ( (AU:LSF) ) is now available.

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd. announced its net tangible assets (NTA) backing per share as of October 27, 2025, with a pre-tax value of $3.5242 and a post-tax value of $3.3477. This update provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial health and asset management efficiency, potentially impacting investor confidence and market positioning.

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd. operates in the financial industry, focusing on investment management. The company offers long and short investment strategies, aiming to generate returns by leveraging market opportunities.

