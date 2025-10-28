L1 Group Limited Initiates Trading Halt for Equity Raising

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Platinum Asset Management Ltd ( (AU:L1G) ).

L1 Group Limited has requested a trading halt on its shares pending an announcement related to an equity raising initiative through an institutional placement and a share purchase plan. This move is aimed at facilitating the company’s financial strategy, and the halt will remain until the announcement is made or normal trading resumes on 31 October 2025.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:L1G) stock is a Hold with a A$0.79 price target.

More about Platinum Asset Management Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 2,890,449

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.3B



