Kyverna Therapeutics Reports Positive Phase 2/3 Trial Data

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. ( (KYTX) ) has issued an update.

On October 29, 2025, Kyverna Therapeutics announced positive interim data from its Phase 2/3 trial of KYV-101 for treating generalized myasthenia gravis. This development suggests that KYV-101 could potentially change the treatment paradigm for gMG by offering a novel approach that targets the disease at its source, providing unprecedented disease control with a manageable safety profile. The announcement could significantly impact Kyverna’s position in the autoimmune disease treatment market, offering hope for patients with limited treatment options.

The most recent analyst rating on (KYTX) stock is a Buy with a $20.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. stock, see the KYTX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on KYTX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, KYTX is a Underperform.

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. faces significant financial challenges, with consistent losses and zero revenue. The company’s technical indicators and valuation metrics reflect ongoing operational and financial difficulties. Key risks include negative profitability and weak market momentum, which significantly impact the stock’s performance.

More about Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc.

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. operates in the biopharmaceutical industry, focusing on developing novel therapies for autoimmune diseases. The company’s primary product, KYV-101, is a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy designed to target B cells in diseases like generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG).

Average Trading Volume: 510,339

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $329.1M

