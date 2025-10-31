Kyushu Electric Power Company to Transition to Holding Company Structure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Kyushu Electric Power Company ( (JP:9508) ) has issued an update.

Kyushu Electric Power Company has resolved to transition to a holding company structure to optimize group management and enhance business operations. This strategic move aims to strengthen the company’s competitiveness and governance by allowing autonomous and prompt business operations tailored to specific business environments, while ensuring continuous improvement in nuclear safety.

Kyushu Electric Power Company operates in the energy sector, focusing on integrated energy services that include renewable energy, overseas operations, ICT services, and urban development. The company is committed to promoting a sustainable society and evolving its group structure to adapt to the rapidly changing business environment.

