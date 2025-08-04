Kyokuyo Co., Ltd. Reports Q1 Financial Results with Increased Sales but Declining Profits

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Kyokuyo Co., Ltd. ( (JP:1301) ) is now available.

Kyokuyo Co., Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2026, showing a notable increase in net sales by 11.5% compared to the previous year. However, the company experienced declines in operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners of the parent, indicating potential challenges in operational efficiency. Despite this, the company maintains a positive outlook for the fiscal year with projected growth in net sales and profits, suggesting strategic initiatives to enhance performance.

More about Kyokuyo Co., Ltd.

Kyokuyo Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the seafood industry. Its primary products and services include seafood processing and distribution, focusing on delivering quality seafood products to various markets.

YTD Price Performance: 17.69%

Average Trading Volume: 59,712

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen56.26B

