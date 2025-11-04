Kyokuyo Co., Ltd. Reports Mixed Financial Results for Q2 2026

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Kyokuyo Co., Ltd. ( (JP:1301) ) is now available.

Kyokuyo Co., Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the second quarter ending March 31, 2026, showing an 11% increase in net sales compared to the previous year. However, the company experienced a decline in operating and ordinary profits by 16.6% and 21.5%, respectively. Despite these challenges, the profit attributable to owners of the parent increased by 3.9%. The company forecasts a 15.6% increase in net sales for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with a significant 21.7% rise in profit attributable to owners of the parent, indicating a positive outlook for the remainder of the fiscal year.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:1301) stock is a Buy with a Yen5381.00 price target.

Kyokuyo Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the seafood industry. It is primarily engaged in the production and sale of seafood products, focusing on delivering high-quality marine products to its market.

Average Trading Volume: 46,562

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen56.74B

