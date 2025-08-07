Kyokuto Kaihatsu Kogyo Reports Mixed Q1 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Kyokuto Kaihatsu Kogyo Co., Ltd. ( (JP:7226) ) just unveiled an announcement.
Kyokuto Kaihatsu Kogyo Co., Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025, showing a 16.9% increase in net sales compared to the previous year. However, the company experienced a significant decline in profit attributable to owners of the parent, with a loss of 4,984 million yen, reflecting challenges in maintaining profitability despite increased sales.
More about Kyokuto Kaihatsu Kogyo Co., Ltd.
Kyokuto Kaihatsu Kogyo Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily involved in manufacturing and development activities. The company focuses on providing innovative solutions and products across various sectors.
Average Trading Volume: 148,204
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen100.4B
