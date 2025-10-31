Kyoei Steel Reports Q2 Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Kyoei Steel Ltd. ( (JP:5440) ).

Kyoei Steel Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, ending September 30, 2025. The company experienced a decrease in net sales by 3.9% compared to the previous year, but saw significant increases in operating profit by 55.7% and ordinary profit by 38.3%. Despite a challenging market environment, the company’s profit attributable to owners of the parent increased by 7.3%. The equity-to-asset ratio improved to 60.0%, indicating a stronger financial position. The company maintained its dividend forecast and expects stable earnings for the full fiscal year 2026, with no revisions to its previously announced forecasts.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5440) stock is a Hold with a Yen2375.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kyoei Steel Ltd. stock, see the JP:5440 Stock Forecast page.

More about Kyoei Steel Ltd.

Kyoei Steel Ltd. operates in the steel industry and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company specializes in the production and sale of steel products, focusing on domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 89,901

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen94B

Find detailed analytics on 5440 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue