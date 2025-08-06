Kyocera Completes Share Repurchase as Part of Strategic Buyback Plan

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Kyocera ( (JP:6971) ) has issued an update.

Kyocera Corporation announced the completion of a share repurchase program, acquiring 2,407,600 shares at a total cost of 4,313,513,750 yen between July 1 and July 31, 2025. This move is part of a broader strategy approved by the Board of Directors to repurchase up to 136,240,000 shares by March 2026, potentially impacting the company’s stock value and shareholder equity.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6971) stock is a Buy with a Yen2000.00 price target.

More about Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation operates in the technology and electronics industry, focusing on the production of electronic components, equipment, and devices. The company is known for its innovations in ceramics and is a significant player in the global market for electronic products.

Average Trading Volume: 4,489,746

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen2585.6B

For detailed information about 6971 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

