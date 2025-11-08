Kurita Water Industries Reports Strong Profit Growth

Kurita Water Industries ( (KTWIF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Kurita Water Industries presented to its investors.

Kurita Water Industries Ltd., a Tokyo-listed company, specializes in water treatment solutions, serving both the electronics and general industries with a focus on sustainable and innovative technologies.

In its latest earnings report for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, Kurita Water Industries Ltd. reported a modest increase in net sales and significant growth in profits, reflecting a resilient performance amidst global economic uncertainties.

The company achieved net sales of 198,296 million yen, marking a 1.4% increase from the previous year, while operating profit surged by 15.9% to 24,900 million yen. Profit attributable to owners of the parent rose by 15.0% to 17,174 million yen. The Electronics Industry segment faced a decline in orders but saw growth in recurring services, while the General Industry segment benefited from a large soil remediation project and increased demand for water treatment facilities.

Kurita’s financial condition remains robust, with total assets increasing to 553,931 million yen and equity standing at 338,712 million yen. The company also reported a healthy cash flow, with a notable increase in cash and cash equivalents to 65,214 million yen.

Looking ahead, Kurita Water Industries maintains a positive outlook for the fiscal year, with expectations of continued growth in net sales and profits, driven by strategic investments and a focus on expanding its service offerings in key markets.

