Kurita Water Industries Completes Share Acquisition

Kurita Water Industries ( (JP:6370) ) has shared an update.

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. has completed the acquisition of 483,700 of its own shares, amounting to approximately 2.76 billion yen, as part of a broader plan to acquire up to 3.5 million shares. This strategic move, executed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, is aimed at optimizing the company’s capital structure and potentially enhancing shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6370) stock is a Hold with a Yen7000.00 price target.

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. operates in the water treatment industry, providing solutions such as water treatment chemicals, facilities, and maintenance services. The company focuses on addressing water-related challenges across various sectors, enhancing operational efficiency and sustainability.

Average Trading Volume: 446,731

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen641.1B

