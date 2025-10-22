Kubota Corporation Announces Leadership Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Kubota ( (JP:6326) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Kubota Corporation has announced a change in its leadership, appointing Shingo Hanada as the new President and CEO, effective January 1, 2026. This change aligns with the company’s long-term vision and upcoming mid-term business plan, aiming to enhance its management structure and continue its focus on addressing social issues in the food, water, and environmental sectors.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6326) stock is a Hold with a Yen1700.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kubota stock, see the JP:6326 Stock Forecast page.

More about Kubota

Kubota Corporation operates in the fields of food, water, and the environment, focusing on addressing social issues through its business activities. The company is known for its agricultural machinery and equipment, contributing to sustainable development in these sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 4,159,268

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen2380.1B

See more data about 6326 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue