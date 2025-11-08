Kriti Nutrients Declares Interim Dividend and Approves Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Kriti Nutrients Limited ( (IN:KRITINUT) ).

Kriti Nutrients Limited’s Board of Directors announced an interim dividend of Rs. 3.00 per equity share, marking the celebration of three decades of the Kriti Oil Brand. The Board also approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025. This announcement reflects the company’s commitment to rewarding its shareholders and maintaining transparency in its financial disclosures.

Average Trading Volume: 2,062

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 4.41B INR

