Kriti Nutrients Declares 300% Interim Dividend for FY 2025-26

Kriti Nutrients Limited ( (IN:KRITINUT) ) has provided an announcement.

Kriti Nutrients Limited has announced the approval and payment of an interim dividend of Rs. 3 per share, marking a 300% dividend on its equity shares for the financial year 2025-26. This decision celebrates three decades of the Kriti Oil brand and reflects the company’s strong financial performance, benefiting shareholders and reinforcing its market position.

More about Kriti Nutrients Limited

Kriti Nutrients Limited operates in the food industry, focusing primarily on the production of edible oils. The company is known for its Kriti Oil brand and has a significant market presence in India.

Average Trading Volume: 2,062

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 4.41B INR

