Kriti Nutrients Announces Interim Dividend to Celebrate Brand Milestone

Kriti Nutrients Limited ( (IN:KRITINUT) ) has shared an announcement.

Kriti Nutrients Limited has announced a record date for the payment of an interim dividend, set for November 13, 2025. This dividend, amounting to Rs. 3.00 per equity share, marks a 300% return on the face value of Rs. 1/- each, and is intended to celebrate decades of the Kriti Oil brand. This announcement reflects the company’s strong financial performance and commitment to rewarding its shareholders, potentially enhancing its market position and investor confidence.

More about Kriti Nutrients Limited

Kriti Nutrients Limited operates in the food industry, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of edible oils. The company is known for its Kriti Oil brand and serves a diverse market with its range of nutritional products.

Average Trading Volume: 2,062

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 4.41B INR

