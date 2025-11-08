Kriti Nutrients Announces Financial Results and Dividend

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Kriti Nutrients Limited ( (IN:KRITINUT) ) has provided an update.

Kriti Nutrients Limited announced the approval of its unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. The board of directors also declared an interim dividend of Rs. 3.00 per equity share to commemorate three decades of the Kriti Oil brand. This decision reflects the company’s strong financial performance and its commitment to rewarding shareholders, potentially enhancing its market position and investor confidence.

More about Kriti Nutrients Limited

Kriti Nutrients Limited operates in the food industry, focusing on the production and distribution of nutritional products, including Kriti Oil. The company is known for its commitment to quality and has a significant presence in the Indian market.

Average Trading Volume: 2,062

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 4.41B INR

