Kraken Robotics to Announce 2024 Financial Results and Host Webcast

Kraken Robotics Systems Inc ( (TSE:PNG) ) has provided an announcement.

Kraken Robotics Inc. has announced the release of its fiscal year 2024 financial results scheduled for April 28, 2025, at 6:30 am ET, followed by a webcast at 8:30 am ET hosted by the company’s President and CEO, Greg Reid, and CFO, Joe Mackay. This announcement is significant for stakeholders as it provides insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic positioning within the subsea intelligence industry, potentially impacting investor confidence and market dynamics.

Spark’s Take on TSE:PNG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:PNG is a Neutral.

Kraken Robotics Systems Inc scores well in financial performance with strong revenue growth and profitability. Technical analysis shows bullish momentum, but the high P/E ratio indicates potential overvaluation. Negative operational cash flow is a risk that could impact future stability.

More about Kraken Robotics Systems Inc

Kraken Robotics Inc. is a leader in transforming subsea intelligence through advanced 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. The company provides cutting-edge products such as synthetic aperture sonar, sub-bottom imaging, and LiDAR systems, which offer high-resolution insights into ocean safety, infrastructure, and geology. Additionally, Kraken’s pressure-tolerant batteries are designed for high energy density power in unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) and subsea energy storage. Headquartered in Canada, Kraken serves clients in over 30 countries across North America, South America, and Europe.

YTD Price Performance: -11.49%

Average Trading Volume: 808,085

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$607M

