KPN Reports Steady Growth and Fiber Expansion in Q3 2025

Royal KPN NV is a leading telecommunications company in the Netherlands, providing a wide range of services including broadband, mobile, and fiber connectivity, with a strong focus on innovation and customer satisfaction.

In its Q3 2025 earnings report, KPN demonstrated continued commercial momentum and financial growth, maintaining its trajectory towards achieving its full-year outlook. The company reported growth across all service segments, supported by strategic initiatives and a robust fiber network expansion.

KPN’s group service revenue grew by 1.7% year-on-year, driven by increases in consumer, business, and wholesale segments. The company also reported a 4.4% year-on-year increase in adjusted EBITDA AL, reflecting benefits from intellectual property rights and strategic acquisitions. Free Cash Flow saw a significant boost, increasing by 67% year-on-year, attributed to improved working capital management. KPN continues to lead in the Dutch fiber market, adding substantial coverage and connections through its partnership with Glaspoort.

The company’s strategic focus on expanding its fiber network and enhancing customer experience has resulted in increased consumer and business service revenues. KPN’s commitment to providing secure and reliable connectivity was highlighted by its role in major events like SAIL Amsterdam. The company also launched a nationwide campaign to address online exclusion, emphasizing its dedication to a safer and more inclusive internet.

Looking ahead, KPN remains confident in achieving its full-year 2025 outlook, with expectations of continued service revenue growth and strategic advancements. The company plans to provide further updates on its strategy in the coming weeks, reinforcing its commitment to long-term growth and innovation.

