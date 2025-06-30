Kovo+ Holdings Inc. Appoints Bosco Chan as New CFO to Drive Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Kovo HealthTech Corporation ( (TSE:KOVO) ) has provided an announcement.

Kovo+ Holdings Inc. has appointed Bosco Chan as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective July 2, 2025. Chan brings over 25 years of financial leadership experience from various sectors, including tech, telecom, banking, and insurance, and is expected to enhance Kovo’s growth in the health tech space. His expertise in leveraging technology for operational efficiency and growth aligns with Kovo’s focus on AI and digital transformation in healthcare technology, potentially impacting the company’s industry positioning and stakeholder value.

Kovo+ Holdings Inc. is a versatile technology company focused on AI-driven innovation across various industries. The company is committed to strategic growth within mid-market Medical Billing firms and aims to expand its portfolio in the broader healthcare sector and other markets. Kovo emphasizes business process optimization through technological advancements and AI methods to ensure enduring profitability.

