KOSÉ Corporation Reports Decline in Profits Despite Increased Sales

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Kose ( (JP:4922) ) is now available.

KOSÉ Corporation reported its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, showing a slight increase in net sales by 0.9% compared to the previous year. However, there was a significant decline in operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners of the parent, with decreases of 17.7%, 49.1%, and 38.9% respectively. The company’s comprehensive income also dropped by 86.7%. Despite these declines, the equity ratio improved to 73.3%, indicating a stronger financial position. The company maintained its dividend forecast and did not revise its consolidated forecast for the full year of 2025.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4922) stock is a Hold with a Yen7000.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kose stock, see the JP:4922 Stock Forecast page.

More about Kose

KOSÉ Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, specializing in the beauty and personal care industry. It focuses on producing and distributing cosmetics and skincare products, catering to a diverse market.

Average Trading Volume: 279,087

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen332.7B

See more insights into 4922 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue