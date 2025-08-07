KOSÉ Corporation Reports Decline in Profits Despite Increased Sales

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
An announcement from Kose ( (JP:4922) ) is now available.
KOSÉ Corporation reported its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, showing a slight increase in net sales by 0.9% compared to the previous year. However, there was a significant decline in operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners of the parent, with decreases of 17.7%, 49.1%, and 38.9% respectively. The company’s comprehensive income also dropped by 86.7%. Despite these declines, the equity ratio improved to 73.3%, indicating a stronger financial position. The company maintained its dividend forecast and did not revise its consolidated forecast for the full year of 2025.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4922) stock is a Hold with a Yen7000.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kose stock, see the JP:4922 Stock Forecast page.
More about Kose
KOSÉ Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, specializing in the beauty and personal care industry. It focuses on producing and distributing cosmetics and skincare products, catering to a diverse market.
Average Trading Volume: 279,087
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: Yen332.7B
