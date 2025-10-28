Koryx Copper Reports Positive Drill Results at Haib Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Koryx Copper ( (TSE:KRY) ) has issued an update.

Koryx Copper Inc. has announced positive assay results from 17 drill holes as part of its exploration strategy at the Haib Copper Project in Namibia. The results confirm consistent copper mineralization across the target areas, supporting the existing mineral resource estimates. The company has also enhanced its geological model, improving the understanding of copper and molybdenum distribution, with plans to update the mineral resource estimate by the end of 2025. The arrival of additional drilling rigs is expected to accelerate the exploration efforts, potentially increasing the project’s resource base and enhancing its market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:KRY) stock is a Buy with a C$3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Koryx Copper stock, see the TSE:KRY Stock Forecast page.

More about Koryx Copper

Koryx Copper Inc. is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of copper resources. The company is primarily engaged in the Haib Copper Project in southern Namibia, which is an advanced-stage project aimed at producing copper concentrate through conventional metallurgical processes.

Average Trading Volume: 166,576

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$157.9M

For an in-depth examination of KRY stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue