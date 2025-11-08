Koppers Reports Mixed Third Quarter 2025 Results

Koppers ( (KOP) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Koppers presented to its investors.

Koppers Holdings Inc., a global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds, has released its third-quarter 2025 financial results, reflecting its ongoing efforts to streamline operations and improve profitability.

In the third quarter of 2025, Koppers reported net sales of $485.3 million, a decrease from $554.3 million in the same period last year. Despite the decline in sales, net income attributable to Koppers increased slightly to $23.8 million from $22.8 million, with diluted earnings per share rising to $1.17 from $1.09. The company also highlighted the completion of the sale of its Railroad Structures business, which contributed to a reduction in global employee count by 17% since April 2024.

Key financial metrics showed mixed results, with adjusted EBITDA at $70.9 million, down from $77.4 million the previous year. The company attributed the decrease in net sales to lower volumes in its Railroad and Utility Products and Services, Performance Chemicals, and Carbon Materials and Chemicals segments. However, cost control measures and operational efficiencies led to an increase in adjusted EBITDA for the Railroad and Utility Products and Services and Carbon Materials and Chemicals segments.

Looking forward, Koppers is focused on its Catalyst transformation process, which aims to enhance operational efficiency and financial performance. The company plans to grow its more profitable Performance Chemicals and Utility and Industrial Products businesses while scaling back its Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment. Koppers has revised its 2025 sales forecast to approximately $1.9 billion and expects adjusted EBITDA to be between $255 million and $260 million.

The management remains optimistic about the company’s future, anticipating improved earnings and free cash flow generation in 2026, driven by lower interest expenses, a favorable tax rate, and ongoing strategic initiatives. Koppers continues to navigate challenging market conditions with a focus on long-term growth and profitability.

