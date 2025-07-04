Koonenberry Gold Limited Expands Capital with New Securities Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Koonenberry Gold Limited ( (AU:KNB) ) has shared an announcement.

Koonenberry Gold Limited has announced the issuance of 378,788 fully paid ordinary securities, which will be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code KNB. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its capital structure and support its ongoing exploration and development initiatives, potentially strengthening its position in the gold mining industry.

More about Koonenberry Gold Limited

Koonenberry Gold Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold resources. The company is primarily engaged in identifying and extracting gold deposits, aiming to expand its market presence in the gold mining sector.

Average Trading Volume: 18,755,468

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$43.04M

