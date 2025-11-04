Kontoor Brands Reports Strong Q3, Raises Outlook

Kontoor Brands ( (KTB) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Kontoor Brands presented to its investors.

Kontoor Brands, Inc., a prominent player in the lifestyle, outdoor, and workwear apparel industry, is known for its iconic brands Wrangler, Lee, and Helly Hansen. The company leverages a strategic sourcing model and a robust supply chain to drive growth and deliver value to stakeholders.

In its third quarter of 2025, Kontoor Brands reported a significant revenue increase of 27% year-over-year, reaching $853 million. The company also raised its full-year outlook, anticipating revenue at the high end of the previous range, driven by strong brand performance and operational execution.

Key financial highlights include an adjusted gross margin increase to 45.8%, an adjusted operating income rise of 14% to $122 million, and an adjusted EPS growth of 5% to $1.44. The company also made a $25 million voluntary term loan payment and increased its quarterly dividend by 2%.

Looking ahead, Kontoor Brands expects to achieve revenue growth of 19-20% for the full year, with adjusted EPS projected at $5.50. The company plans to continue its strategic initiatives, including Project Jeanius, to enhance supply chain efficiency and offset tariff impacts, positioning itself for sustained value creation.

Kontoor Brands remains optimistic about its future performance, emphasizing strong fundamentals and operational excellence to navigate a dynamic market environment and deliver shareholder value.

