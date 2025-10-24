Kontoor Brands Increases Quarterly Dividend by 2%

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On October 24, 2025, Kontoor Brands announced a 2% increase in its regular quarterly cash dividend, now set at $0.53 per share, payable on December 18, 2025, to shareholders of record by December 8, 2025. This decision reflects the company’s commitment to delivering value to its shareholders and may enhance its attractiveness in the market.

Spark’s Take on KTB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, KTB is a Outperform.

Kontoor Brands’ overall stock score is driven by strong earnings performance and successful integration of Helly Hansen, which boosts revenue and EPS. While financial performance is solid, high debt levels and declining cash flow growth are risks. Technical indicators suggest a positive trend, and the valuation is fair, providing a balanced investment opportunity.

More about Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc. is a portfolio of iconic lifestyle, outdoor, and workwear brands, including Wrangler®, Lee®, and Helly Hansen®. The company focuses on leveraging its global platform, strategic sourcing model, and supply chain to drive brand growth and deliver long-term value for stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 693,284

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $4.68B

