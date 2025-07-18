Kontafarma China Holdings Ltd Renews Lease for Singapore Fitness Center

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Kontafarma China Holdings Ltd ( (HK:1312) ) has shared an update.

Kontafarma China Holdings Ltd has announced the renewal of a lease for its existing fitness center located at Djitsun Mall, Ang Mo Kio, Singapore. The lease, effective from August 5, 2025, to August 4, 2027, involves a monthly rent of S$115,000 and a deposit of S$230,000. This transaction will be recognized as an acquisition of an asset under HKFRS 16, impacting the company’s financial statements. The renewal is considered a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong Listing Rules, requiring reporting and announcement but not shareholder approval.

More about Kontafarma China Holdings Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 903,391

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$167.4M

For a thorough assessment of 1312 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue