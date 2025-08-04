Komplett ASA Grants CEO 1 Million Share Options

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Komplett ASA ( (DE:GJ60) ) is now available.

Komplett ASA announced that its CEO, Ros-Marie Grusén, has been granted 1,000,000 share options as part of the company’s long-term incentive program. The options, which have a strike price set based on recent closing prices, will vest gradually over three years and expire five years after the grant date. This move is expected to align the CEO’s interests with those of the shareholders and potentially enhance the company’s market positioning.

More about Komplett ASA

Komplett Group is a leading online-first electronics and IT products retailer, operating in Norway, Sweden, and Denmark. It serves customers in the B2C, B2B, and distribution markets with a focus on delivering a best-in-class customer experience. The company operates an efficient and scalable business model that supports cost leadership and a competitive product offering.

YTD Price Performance: 29.67%

Average Trading Volume: 74,253

Current Market Cap: NOK1.95B

