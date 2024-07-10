KOMEDA Holdings Reports Mixed Quarterly Results

KOMEDA Holdings Co., Ltd. (JP:3543) has released an update.

KOMEDA Holdings Co., Ltd. reported a slight revenue increase of 5.7% for the quarter ending May 31, 2024, despite a decrease in net income of 6.0% compared to the previous year. The company’s total assets decreased slightly, but total equity and the equity ratio showed a small increase. Looking ahead, KOMEDA forecasts a 5.2% revenue growth and a 6.0% increase in net income for the fiscal year ending February 2025.

