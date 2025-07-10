Kojima Co., Ltd. Revises Dividend Forecast for 70th Anniversary

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Kojima Co., Ltd. ( (JP:7513) ) just unveiled an update.

Kojima Co., Ltd. has announced a revision to its year-end dividend forecast to include a commemorative dividend in celebration of its 70th anniversary. The total dividend per share is now set at 20 yen, comprising an ordinary dividend of 18 yen and a commemorative dividend of 2 yen, reflecting the company’s appreciation for shareholder support.

Kojima Co., Ltd. operates in the retail industry and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange under the securities code 7513. The company is celebrating its 70th anniversary, indicating a long-standing presence in the market.

Average Trading Volume: 171,850

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen101.1B

