Kobe Steel Reports Financial Results for First Half of 2025

Kobe Steel ( (JP:5406) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Kobe Steel reported a decrease in net sales and operating profits for the six months ending September 30, 2025, compared to the previous year. Despite the decline, the company saw an increase in profit attributable to owners, indicating some resilience in its financial performance. The equity-to-asset ratio improved slightly, reflecting a stable financial position. The company also revised its full-year earnings forecast, suggesting a cautious outlook amid changing market conditions.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5406) stock is a Buy with a Yen1990.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kobe Steel stock, see the JP:5406 Stock Forecast page.

More about Kobe Steel

Kobe Steel, Ltd. is a prominent player in the steel industry, listed on the Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges. The company is known for its production and distribution of steel and other metal products, serving various sectors with a focus on innovation and sustainability.

YTD Price Performance: 21.93%

Average Trading Volume: 1,923,589

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen718.2B

