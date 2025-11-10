Kobe Steel Adjusts Convertible Bond Conversion Prices Following Dividend

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Kobe Steel ( (JP:5406) ) is now available.

Kobe Steel, Ltd. has announced an adjustment in the conversion price for its Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds due in 2028 and 2030, effective from October 1, 2025. This adjustment follows the payment of an extraordinary interim dividend of ¥40 per share, approved by the company’s board of directors, which has implications for the company’s financial strategies and investor relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5406) stock is a Buy with a Yen1990.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kobe Steel stock, see the JP:5406 Stock Forecast page.

More about Kobe Steel

Kobe Steel, Ltd. operates in the steel industry, focusing on the production of steel products and other related services. The company is listed on the TSE Prime and is known for its involvement in various industrial sectors, including manufacturing and engineering.

YTD Price Performance: 21.93%

Average Trading Volume: 1,923,589

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen718.2B

