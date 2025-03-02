KOA’s 2024 Integrated Report: Advancing Sustainability and Innovation in Electronic Components

Koa ( (JP:6999) ) has provided an announcement.

KOA’s 2024 Integrated Report highlights its commitment to resolving social issues through innovative electronic components that enhance device performance and sustainability. The company focuses on developing products that contribute to a prosperous future by addressing challenges like thermal issues, air quality deterioration, and the need for high reliability and precision in electronic devices. This approach positions KOA as a key player in advancing a carbon-neutral society and supporting the adoption of new technologies such as xEVs and ADAS, thereby reinforcing its industry positioning and impact on stakeholders.

KOA is a company involved in the electronic components industry, focusing on developing products that integrate into various devices to address societal challenges. Their products are designed to enhance daily life and contribute to a sustainable society, with a market focus on high-speed communication, data processing, IoT, and electrification, among others.

