KNT Holdings Completes Successful Rights Issue, Raising HK$44 Million

KNT Holdings Limited ( (HK:1025) ) has issued an update.

KNT Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has successfully completed a Rights Issue, offering three rights shares for every one share held. The Rights Issue was initially subscribed at 11.82%, with the remaining unsubscribed shares successfully placed at the subscription price. This resulted in gross proceeds of approximately HK$44 million, which will be used for investments in Southeast Asia, debt repayment, and general working capital. The shareholding structure of the company has significantly changed, with independent placees now holding a substantial portion of shares.

More about KNT Holdings Limited

YTD Price Performance: 82.00%

Average Trading Volume: 777,234

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$91.99M

Learn more about 1025 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue