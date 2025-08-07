Knowledge Marine Secures Major Contract from Inland Waterways Authority

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Limited ( (IN:KMEW) ) has issued an update.

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Limited has secured a significant contract from the Inland Waterways Authority of India for the design, construction, and supply of six work boats and six accommodation boats. The contract, valued at approximately ₹80.69 crore including GST, is set to be executed over a period of 20 months. This development marks a substantial addition to the company’s order book, potentially enhancing its market position and operational capabilities within the domestic marine sector.

More about Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Limited

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Limited is a company engaged in shipbuilding, repair, chartering, and marine contracting. The company is listed on both the BSE and NSE exchanges and operates primarily in the marine industry, focusing on providing engineering solutions and services.

Average Trading Volume: 3,196

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 18.27B INR

